Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $233.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NYSE SR opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

