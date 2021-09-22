Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.73

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 4017826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

