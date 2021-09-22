Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $135.71 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -295.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.