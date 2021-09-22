SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.65

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.