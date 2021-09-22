SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

