Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 251,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Equity alerts:

STRR stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.