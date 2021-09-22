STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.41 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $52,969.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00167664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00108231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.74 or 0.06706925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,147.19 or 1.00036925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00751617 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

