State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 54,499 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,499 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

