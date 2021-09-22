State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

