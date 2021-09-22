State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.