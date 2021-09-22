State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.