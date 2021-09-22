State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

