State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,865 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.