State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,210 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

