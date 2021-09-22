StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 32,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.