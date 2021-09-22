Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the third quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of STLD opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

