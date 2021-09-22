Steelhead Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Steelhead Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Precigen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,903,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,576,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,563. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,961. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

