stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00167382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00108782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.61 or 0.06683059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.71 or 0.99306238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00748218 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.