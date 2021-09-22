Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $32.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NYSE:STVN opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

