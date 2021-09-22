Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for about 0.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 37,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.