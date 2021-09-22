Stewart Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 4.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.63. 6,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.90 and its 200-day moving average is $450.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

