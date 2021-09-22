Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.74.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

