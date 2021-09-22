Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.79.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.