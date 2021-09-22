Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.