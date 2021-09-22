STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

