Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 313,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

