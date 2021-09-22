Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,745.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. Straumann has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $105.01.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

