Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.09

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 296535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.