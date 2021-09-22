Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.09

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 296535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.
