SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,571,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HYSR stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. It also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

