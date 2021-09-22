SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,571,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HYSR stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
