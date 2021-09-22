Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

