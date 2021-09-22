SuperRare (RARE) Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $115.38 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046167 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

