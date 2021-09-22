SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 367,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 666,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

Surgepays, Inc engages in the utilization of blockchain software platform to offer a suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, markets, tiendas, and bodegas. It operates through the following segments: Surge Blockchain and Other, Surge Logics, True Wireless, Inc, and Electronic Check Services.

