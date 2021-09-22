SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $410.12 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $410.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.90 or 0.00023295 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045247 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,880,109 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

