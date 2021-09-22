Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 58,255 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 67.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.