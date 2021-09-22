Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 238.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Quidel worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.46. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

