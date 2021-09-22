Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ExlService worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

EXLS stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.