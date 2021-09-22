Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,737 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,506 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

