Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 38,025 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,797,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

