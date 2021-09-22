Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

