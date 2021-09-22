Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 733,990 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.88.

SUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Suzano by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

