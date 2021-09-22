SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

SIVB opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.55 and a 200-day moving average of $556.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.