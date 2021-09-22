Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.