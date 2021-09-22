Swiss National Bank Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 183.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 108.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

