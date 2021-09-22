Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 490,900 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $940,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

