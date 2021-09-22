Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.