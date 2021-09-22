Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

