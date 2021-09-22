Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

