Swiss National Bank Sells 7,100 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of iStar worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in iStar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iStar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE STAR opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

