Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.13 ($138.98).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €119.55 ($140.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.35. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.