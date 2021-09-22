SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00130236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045727 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

